Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $53,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 98.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 450.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5%

HWM opened at $206.66 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $211.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

