Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.10.

VRTX stock opened at $409.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

