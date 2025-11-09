Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Price

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.21.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average is $177.96. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 528.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,965,000 after buying an additional 382,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,102,000 after buying an additional 1,081,413 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after buying an additional 2,116,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,209,000 after buying an additional 1,089,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

