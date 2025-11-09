Head to Head Survey: Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) vs. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonic Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iSpecimen and Sonic Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sonic Healthcare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Sonic Healthcare has a consensus target price of $30.15, suggesting a potential upside of 120.88%. Given Sonic Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Healthcare is more favorable than iSpecimen.

This table compares iSpecimen and Sonic Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -172.48% -395.15% -121.72% Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Healthcare has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and Sonic Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $9.29 million 0.67 -$12.50 million ($9.51) -0.07 Sonic Healthcare $6.25 billion 1.08 $332.61 million N/A N/A

Sonic Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Summary

Sonic Healthcare beats iSpecimen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

