AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.6705.

T has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

