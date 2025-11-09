Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alta Equipment Group

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,980,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 792,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 110,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 393,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTG opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.04). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.