Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 62,212 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,212 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $47,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Bank of America dropped their price target on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Upstart from a “sell (e+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $38.60 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,287.14. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $823,469.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,207,892.48. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 106,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,558 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

