Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.45. 163,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 569,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Omada Health from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Omada Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Omada Health Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMDA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Omada Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Omada Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

