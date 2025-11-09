22,955 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total transaction of $7,000,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,047.38. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

