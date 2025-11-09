204,680 Shares in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 204,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,000. Home BancShares comprises about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter worth $41,431,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home BancShares by 2.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,404,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,594,000 after buying an additional 196,563 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,783,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Home BancShares by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 276,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The firm had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Home BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

