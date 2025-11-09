Critical Review: Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV)

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) and Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newton Golf has a beta of 4.65, suggesting that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Newton Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Newton Golf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Newton Golf -205.92% -570.38% -164.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Newton Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Newton Golf”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newton Golf $3.44 million 1.78 -$11.75 million ($22.81) -0.06

Simulated Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newton Golf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Simulated Environment Concepts and Newton Golf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 0.00 Newton Golf 1 0 0 0 1.00

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Newton Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. We intend to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. We anticipate expanding into golf apparel and other golf related product lines to enhance our growth. Our future expansions may include broadening our offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to our premium brand. Product Portfolio Characteristics We design, manufacture and sell technology-forward, high-quality golf equipment, which is comprised of putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips and related product groups. We design our golf products to fit golfers of all skill levels, amateur and professional, and our products are designed with the goal of conforming to the Rules of Golf as published by the United States Golf Association (“USGA”) and the ruling authority (“The R&A”). Our Products Our equipment includes putting instruments, golf shafts and grips. Our putting instruments are generally made of steel, aluminum, titanium alloys, carbon fiber, tungsten, and various other materials, including our patented magnesium face plate technologies. All of our products are currently sold under the SPG brand, but we intend to private label and sell certain components to interested third parties. Our shaft and putter technology has been shown by The Golf Lab, a Canadian golf research and education provider, to improve players’ ability to make putts, feel of the putter head, stroke, face angle at impact, and consistency for distance control. Our management believes that our proprietary shaft designs can enhance the performance of players’ putters as well as drivers and other golf clubs. Further, our management believes that these innovative designs, along with our proprietary manufacturing techniques, create performance improvements over traditional golf shafts. We were formed in 2018 as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. On March 18th, 2022, we converted into a Delaware corporation named Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. 551 Calle San Pablo Camarillo, CA.

