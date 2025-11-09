First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. $SDHC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Smith Douglas Homes worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDHC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,211,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 298,227 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 20.2% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 840,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 141,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 486,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.96. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.38). Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $262.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.