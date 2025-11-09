Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.33 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,589,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,297,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,643,000 after buying an additional 1,066,225 shares in the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,465,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,840.56. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

