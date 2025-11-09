BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of BXP worth $94,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in BXP by 49.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 339,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 112,760 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in BXP by 801.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BXP by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 41,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BXP in the second quarter worth about $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BXP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.26.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

