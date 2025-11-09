Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 829 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,517,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $592.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.05 and a 200 day moving average of $575.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

