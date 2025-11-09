Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Entegris worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 61.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 18.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 40.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 794,222 shares during the period.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,121.24. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

