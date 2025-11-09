Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Paycom Software worth $95,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 205.3% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Paycom Software by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software by 6,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.50 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.