AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $3.80. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $3.7480, with a volume of 3,376,644 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 493.42%.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 248.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 15,671,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,946,000 after buying an additional 11,171,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 712.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 350,775 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 13.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.