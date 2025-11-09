Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives $22.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.3947.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on Core Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,770.50. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Core Scientific by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Core Scientific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 42,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.61 and a beta of 6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

