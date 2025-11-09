DJE Kapital AG Lowers Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $MYTE

DJE Kapital AG lowered its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,461 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG owned 2.30% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9,153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49,861.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 82,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

