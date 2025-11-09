DJE Kapital AG Purchases 6,800 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

DJE Kapital AG raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,360.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,575,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,254 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,406,000 after acquiring an additional 920,618 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,795,000 after acquiring an additional 865,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $55,643,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $47,056,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.