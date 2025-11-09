FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

