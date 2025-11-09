Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $885.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

