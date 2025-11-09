DJE Kapital AG Grows Position in New Gold Inc. $NGD

DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 577.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.07% of New Gold worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $23,920,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,687,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,149,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,448,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in New Gold by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,356,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,303 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
