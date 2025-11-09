Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.19 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 67.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,902 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered H&R Block from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

