DJE Kapital AG Purchases 6,021 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 406.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8%

DE stock opened at $466.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

