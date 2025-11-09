FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after buying an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $620,415,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,956,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,886 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.82.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $124.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

