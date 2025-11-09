Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

