Cincinnati Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 50,000 Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $45,486,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 442,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,821,000 after buying an additional 339,758 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,390,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Cowen began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,127,566. This represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

