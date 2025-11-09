Efficient Advisors LLC Has $57.94 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $57,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of VEU stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $73.74.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
