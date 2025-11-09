Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $32,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,661 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,299,000 after buying an additional 1,805,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

