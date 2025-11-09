Efficient Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 34.7%

BATS DISV opened at $35.36 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

