Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,857,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

