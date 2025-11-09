Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered VeriSign from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $241.97 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.62 and a 12-month high of $310.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.57. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

VeriSign declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,033.99. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,392,123.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,039 shares of company stock worth $12,990,731. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

