1,523 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Acquired by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Progressive by 13.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:PGR opened at $217.16 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

