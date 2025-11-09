Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $78.90 on Friday. Trimble has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $567,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,988,471.35. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,718. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

