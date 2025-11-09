Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) and Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) Critical Contrast

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brink’s and Galaxy Payroll Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $5.15 billion 0.91 $162.90 million $3.91 28.91 Galaxy Payroll Group $3.49 million 2.36 -$3.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Payroll Group.

This table compares Brink’s and Galaxy Payroll Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 3.21% 86.86% 4.62% Galaxy Payroll Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Brink’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brink’s has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Payroll Group has a beta of -2.29, meaning that its stock price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brink’s and Galaxy Payroll Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 1 1 0 2.50 Galaxy Payroll Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Brink’s beats Galaxy Payroll Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co. engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries. The Europe segment relates to operations in European countries. The Rest of World segment focuses on the operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Galaxy Payroll Group

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides payroll outsourcing, employment, and consultancy and market research services. It has operations in Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

