Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 350.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48.

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,033.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,238.82. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 4,227 shares of company stock worth $396,327 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

