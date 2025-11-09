Head-To-Head Contrast: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) & TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valero Energy and TotalEnergies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy $123.07 billion 0.43 $2.77 billion $4.79 36.58 TotalEnergies $183.53 billion 0.81 $15.76 billion $6.19 10.05

Analyst Ratings

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Valero Energy. TotalEnergies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valero Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Valero Energy and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy 0 6 9 3 2.83 TotalEnergies 0 7 5 1 2.54

Valero Energy currently has a consensus target price of $179.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. TotalEnergies has a consensus target price of $66.76, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Valero Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Valero Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Valero Energy pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TotalEnergies pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valero Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. TotalEnergies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Valero Energy and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy 1.21% 8.69% 3.94% TotalEnergies 6.20% 13.59% 5.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Valero Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Valero Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Valero Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, and asphalt; feedstocks; aromatics; sulfur and residual fuel oil; intermediate oils; and sulfur, sweet, and sour crude oils. It sells its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brands. The company owns and operates renewable diesel and ethanol plants, as well as produces renewable diesel and naphtha under the Diamond Green Diesel brand name. In addition, it offers ethanol and various co-products, including dry distiller grains, syrup, and inedible distillers corn oil to animal feed customers. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

