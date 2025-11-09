Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.09 Million in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 73.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,333 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,147,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $30,519,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 64.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 182,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 134.1% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 213,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $124.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $182.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

