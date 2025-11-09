Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.8947.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $228.48 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

