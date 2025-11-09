Analysts Set Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $33.00

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,764,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,523,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,617,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,398,000 after buying an additional 1,906,110 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $518,816,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth $432,718,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

