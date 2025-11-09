First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $5.09 Million in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of ACLS opened at $85.74 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

