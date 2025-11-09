First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $50,477,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 16.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

Insider Activity at Aveanna Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,251,909 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,267,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,292,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,635,083. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 362,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,714. This represents a 80.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,597,968 shares of company stock valued at $293,381,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.