Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

NYSE VLO opened at $175.22 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

