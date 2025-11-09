Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.4375.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,343 shares of company stock valued at $382,688 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

