Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $106.04 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $87.72 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a net margin of 15.97%.The company had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 358.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,289,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,175,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Planet Fitness by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,883,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,490,000 after purchasing an additional 759,227 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

