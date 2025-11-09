R Stanton Dodge Sells 52,777 Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500,454 shares in the company, valued at $14,513,166. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, October 17th, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,824,500.89.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.