Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rational Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 122,079 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 82,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

