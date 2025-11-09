Malcolm Day Sells 6,500,000 Shares of European Lithium (ASX:EUR) Stock

European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Day sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20, for a total value of A$1,300,000.00.

Malcolm Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Malcolm Day acquired 15,585,299 shares of European Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,246,823.92.

European Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.45, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The company has a market cap of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.79.

European Lithium Company Profile

European Lithium Limited explores for and develops lithium deposits in Austria and Australia. The company focuses on the development of the Wolfsberg lithium project that consists of various original and overlapping exploration licenses, and a mining license covering various mining areas located in Carinthia.

